Pakistan army says it will play its due role in Panamagate probe

Mossack Fonseca law firm sign is pictured in Panama City, April 4, 2016.The high-profile graft case is about alleged money laundering by Nawaz Sharif in 1990s when he twice served as the prime minister to purchase assets in London. The assets surfaced when Panama papers last year showed that they were managed through offshore companies owned by Sharif's children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.