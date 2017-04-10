Pakistan army foils major terrorist attack on Easter Sunday
Pakistan's military says security forces foiled a "major terrorist attack" on minority Christians when they killed a militant and detained his associate in the eastern city of Lahore. In a statement, the military said Saturday four soldiers were wounded in an overnight raid.
