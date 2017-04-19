Pakistan Archbishop: We're 'Moving Toward a Better Society'
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Lahore, Pakistan, said Christians and Muslims working together to "slowly, slowly" make the troubled Islamic republic a "more harmonious society." "We always tell that God has given us this planet to live," Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw told Newsmax TV 's "" America Talks Live " with host Bill Tucker on Wednesday.
