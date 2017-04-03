Pakistan: 10 terrorists involved in Lahore suicide attack killed in shootout

Ten terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan , involved in a suicide attack on Lahore's Mall Road in February, were killed in a shootout with police in the wee hours today in Lahore. According to Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police, the terrorists were involved in a suicide attack on Lahore's Mall Road in February this year in which 15 people including six policemen were killed.

