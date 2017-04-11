Pak Military foiled terror attack on Lahore Church on Easter

Hyderabad: April 19, 2017. Pakistan military has thwarted major terror attack on Lahore Church on Easter by killing one top terrorist Ali Tariq and arresting a terrorist commander Azim alias Foji and a girl Noureen Leghari from Hyderabad ,a second year medical student of Liaquat university of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, during operation at a housing society in Lahore.

