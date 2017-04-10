Pak man pleads guilty in USD 140 mn diploma mill fraud in US17 min ago
New York, Apr 11 A 31-year old Pakistani man has pleaded guilty to his role in a 140 million dollar school and college "diploma mill" fraud run through a Pakistani company that was shut down by the country's law enforcement. Umair Hamid of Karachi plead guilty yesterday before US District Judge Ronnie Abrams to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the international diploma mill scheme that collected tens of millions of dollars from thousands of customers.
