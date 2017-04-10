Pak man pleads guilty in USD 140 mn d...

Pak man pleads guilty in USD 140 mn diploma mill fraud in US17 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New York, Apr 11 A 31-year old Pakistani man has pleaded guilty to his role in a 140 million dollar school and college "diploma mill" fraud run through a Pakistani company that was shut down by the country's law enforcement. Umair Hamid of Karachi plead guilty yesterday before US District Judge Ronnie Abrams to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with the international diploma mill scheme that collected tens of millions of dollars from thousands of customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar '17 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,130 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC