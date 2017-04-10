Nepali police begin search for a missing Pakistani retired army officer: spokesman

Nepali Police have started search for a Pakistan retired army officer who went missing since Thursday while visiting a town in Southwestern Nepal a job interview, a spokesman of the police told Xinhua. Nepal Police Spokesman Sarbendra Khanal said Sunday that the police Headquarters had asked local authorities in Rupandehi District to look into the disappearance of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir who went missing shortly after arriving in the town of Lumbini on Thursday.

