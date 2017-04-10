Nepali police begin search for a missing Pakistani retired army officer: spokesman
Nepali Police have started search for a Pakistan retired army officer who went missing since Thursday while visiting a town in Southwestern Nepal a job interview, a spokesman of the police told Xinhua. Nepal Police Spokesman Sarbendra Khanal said Sunday that the police Headquarters had asked local authorities in Rupandehi District to look into the disappearance of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Habib Zahir who went missing shortly after arriving in the town of Lumbini on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Geek Peak
|332
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC