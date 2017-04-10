Nawaz Sharif: Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat
Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif today said that their armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threat. Sharif's comment came a day after after Pakistan awarded death sentence to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage.
