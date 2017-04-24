Mumbai terror attack: Pakistan reject...

Mumbai terror attack: Pakistan rejects India's demand to...

Read more: India.com

Mumbai/Islamabad, April 27: Pakistan on Thursday rejected India's plea of re-investigating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and to start trial on Hafiz Saeed in the matter. Pakistan also demanded "concrete" evidence against Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief who is enjoying freedom in his country.

Chicago, IL

