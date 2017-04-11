Mumbai: MNS goons warns Zara to stop selling Pakistan made clothes
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers warned Lower Parel store to 'stop selling Pakistani clothes' citing Islamabad's decision to sentence Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav to death Pakistani artistes and actors, step aside - metaphorically, of course, since they are not here anymore. The MNS has now set sights on the Pakistan-manufactured apparel industry.
