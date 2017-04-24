Militants kill three Indian soldiers in attack on base in Kashmir
Separatist militants killed three Indian soldiers in the early hours of Thursday morning in an attack on a military army base in Kashmir, close to a de facto border with Pakistan, the army said. The two militants who attacked the base at Kupwara were killed as soldiers returned fire, army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Tue
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC