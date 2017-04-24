Militants kill three Indian soldiers ...

Militants kill three Indian soldiers in attack on base in Kashmir

Read more: Reuters

Separatist militants killed three Indian soldiers in the early hours of Thursday morning in an attack on a military army base in Kashmir, close to a de facto border with Pakistan, the army said. The two militants who attacked the base at Kupwara were killed as soldiers returned fire, army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

