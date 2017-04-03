Militancy-hit Pakistan city to releas...

Militancy-hit Pakistan city to release first intl film7 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A Pakistani city that has suffered more than a decade of devastating extremist violence is set to release its first ever international movie, the filmmakers said today, a hopeful sign as security improves. Peshawar, capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was for years hit by militancy and unrest but will soon roll out the red carpet for "Project Peshawar", which will be released in the US, UK, Canada and Holland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb '17 muzzRscum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC