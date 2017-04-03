Militancy-hit Pakistan city to release first intl film7 min ago

A Pakistani city that has suffered more than a decade of devastating extremist violence is set to release its first ever international movie, the filmmakers said today, a hopeful sign as security improves. Peshawar, capital of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was for years hit by militancy and unrest but will soon roll out the red carpet for "Project Peshawar", which will be released in the US, UK, Canada and Holland.

