McMaster Talks to Civilian, Military Leaders in Pakistan

U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster is in Pakistan where he is holding meetings with both civilian and military officials on bilateral security matters and efforts to stabilize neighboring Afghanistan. McMaster arrived in Islamabad Monday, a day after holding talks with Afghan leaders in Kabul to review and assess the situation with regard to the U.S. military's counterinsurgency and counterterrorism missions in the country.

