Kulbhushan Jadhav sentence: Pakistan to submit new dossier to UN

19 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Amid the growing international criticism over the death sentence awarded by a Pakistani military court to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of alleged 'spying', Pakistan has reportedly prepared a fresh dossier containing evidence of his alleged involvement in espionage activities in Karachi and Balochistan. The report will be submitted to the United Nations, news agency ANI reported.

