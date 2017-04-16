Jaish-e-Muhammad launches jihad fundraising drive in Pakistan

Top jihad commander Maulana Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Muhammad has begun a new drive calling on landowners to gift their ushr, a religious tithe levied on the harvest, to help "martyrs, prisoners detained for Islam, the families of religious warriors, seminaries, offices and needy individuals", an advertisement issued in Jaish's latest house-magazine, al-Qalam, has announced. Issued by the Jaish's charitable wing, the al-Rehmat Trust, based at the organisation's fortress-like Bahawalpur headquarters, the terrorist group's ushr campaign comes just ahead of the harvest season and will compete with local mosques and traditional charities.

