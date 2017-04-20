Iran unhappy with Pakistani gen. head...

Iran unhappy with Pakistani gen. heading Saudi-led counterterror alliance'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Mehdi Honardoost has voiced Tehran's misgivings on the appointment of Pakistan's former army chief General Raheel Sharif as the commander of the 39-nation Islamic Military Alliance, warning it may impact unity among Muslim countries. Last week, Islamabad approved the appointment of Sharif to lead the Islamic Military Alliance, a Saudi-led coalition of Muslim countries with the professed aim of countering terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Sun Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb '17 muzzRscum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC