Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death in Pakistan

23 hrs ago

Islamabad: The Pakistani military on Monday said that Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested in Balochistan in March 2016, had been sentenced to death. The Inter-Services Public Relations said a Field General Court Martial awarded the capital punishment and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had confirmed the death sentence.

Chicago, IL

