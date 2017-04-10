India Says Jadhav's Hanging Will Be 'Pre-Meditated Murder', Pakistan Says It's A Warning

After India called the death-sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav 'pre-meditated murder', Pakistan's defence minister Khwaja Asif has called it a warning for those "plotting against Pakistan". "Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared," Asif said after the Pakistani military announced that an army court has sentenced Jadhav to death after finding him guilty of "espionage and sabotage activities" and the army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has approved his execution.

