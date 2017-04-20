India, Pakistan argue over Mumbai bungalow in decades-old property row
A fresh row has erupted in a decades-long dispute between Delhi and Islamabad over the fate of a bungalow in Mumbai once owned by Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, with an Indian lawmaker calling for it to be labeled "enemy property". Famed for its Italian marble and walnut-wood paneling, Jinnah House, as it is known locally, has been controlled by the Indian government since Jinnah moved to the country he helped create.
