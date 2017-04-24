India, Afghanistan gave help to Pakis...

India, Afghanistan gave help to Pakistani Taliban, says group's ex-spokesman

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies gave funds and other assistance to Pakistani Taliban militants to fight Islamabad, the group's former spokesman, who surrendered last week, said in a video released by Pakistan's military on Wednesday. Afghanistan strongly refuted the claim, while India's Ministry of External Affairs said it was not yet able to comment on the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) 5 hr RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Tue Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar '17 True Christian wi... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,228 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC