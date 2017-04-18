Hundreds of Baloch rebels surrender to Pakistan govt9 min ago

Hundreds of Baloch rebels surrender t...

Around 500 Baloch rebel militants today surrendered to Pakistan's government as Islamabad pursues its development agenda linked to the ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the southwest province. Some 487 militants from four Baloch rebel organisations, including at least eight senior commanders, laid down their arms at an official ceremony in Quetta city.

