Hundreds of Baloch rebels surrender to Pakistan govt9 min ago
Around 500 Baloch rebel militants today surrendered to Pakistan's government as Islamabad pursues its development agenda linked to the ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the southwest province. Some 487 militants from four Baloch rebel organisations, including at least eight senior commanders, laid down their arms at an official ceremony in Quetta city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC