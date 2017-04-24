Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan, ...

Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan, Police registers complaint for blasphemy and terrorism1 hour...

Islamabad, April 29: In a shocking development, a Hindu temple was reportedly vandalised in the Sindh province of Pakistan and the police has registered a complaint about the activities promoting blasphemy and terrorism in the region. The police officials informed that incident took place on Friday in Thatta district's Gharo town, triggering protests by the Hindu community.

