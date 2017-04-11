Hafiz Saeed to remain under house arr...

Hafiz Saeed to remain under house arrest for 90 days more

Read more: The Indian Express

Pakistan government has extended the duration of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest by 90 days. The decision to extend Saeed and his four aides custody, which ends Sunday night, was taken under the anti-terrorism act and the notification for it will be issued soon, an official of the Punjab government's Home Department said.

Chicago, IL

