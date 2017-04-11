Hafiz Saeed to remain under house arrest for 90 days more
Pakistan government has extended the duration of Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed's house arrest by 90 days. The decision to extend Saeed and his four aides custody, which ends Sunday night, was taken under the anti-terrorism act and the notification for it will be issued soon, an official of the Punjab government's Home Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|Apr 25
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar '17
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC