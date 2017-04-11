Former US Navy Seal Robert O'Neill describes the moment he 'shot dead Osama bin Laden'
The former US Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden has described the moment he claims he shot the al-Qaeda leader dead. Robert O'Neill, who claims to have fired the fatal bullets, has for the first time published a detailed account of the mission that lead to the 9/11 mastermind being gunned down in a secure compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011.
