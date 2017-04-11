Former Pakistan PM's son charged in ephedrine case

Islamabad, April 21 - A special anti-narcotics court on Friday indicted former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani's son Ali Musa and 10 others in an ephedrine scandal which rocked the Pakistan's Peoples Party government in 2011. The case involves two Pakistani pharmaceutical companies, Berlex and Danas, that allegedly used political connections to obtain huge amounts of controlled substance ephedrine and were suspected of diverting it to people in the drug trade, Dawn reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.