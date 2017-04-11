Former Pakistan PM's son charged in ephedrine case
Islamabad, April 21 - A special anti-narcotics court on Friday indicted former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani's son Ali Musa and 10 others in an ephedrine scandal which rocked the Pakistan's Peoples Party government in 2011. The case involves two Pakistani pharmaceutical companies, Berlex and Danas, that allegedly used political connections to obtain huge amounts of controlled substance ephedrine and were suspected of diverting it to people in the drug trade, Dawn reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|200
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar '17
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC