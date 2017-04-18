Five Pakistan athletes held for shout...

Five Pakistan athletes held for shouting 'Go Nawaz Go'

Times of Oman

Mossack Fonseca law firm sign is pictured in Panama City, April 4, 2016. Five Pakistani athletes were Saturday arrested for shouting "Go Nawaz Go" against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during an annual sports event here, two days after he escaped disqualification in Panama papers leaks case.



