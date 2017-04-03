Five dead after landslide in Pakistan...

Five dead after landslide in Pakistan's Karachi

At least five people were killed and several others injured when a landslide struck a slum in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi on Thursday morning, said police. The incident -- third in less than two years -- occurred in Karachi's western neighborhood, Gulshan-e-Ghazi, where the landslide hit a house, Asif Razzak, a city police chief told reporters.

