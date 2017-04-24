Fear of Militants, State Actors Hampers Press Freedom in Pakistan
A press freedom index released by Reporters Without Borders this week has called Pakistani media among the freest in Asia. Yet, the same index has listed the country as number 139 out of 180 countries for press freedom, far behind its war torn neighbor Afghanistan, which is at number 120.
