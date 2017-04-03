Ex-SEAL Robert O'Neill maintains he shot Osama Bin Laden dead

Ex-Navy SEAL team shooter Robert O'Neill is unwavering in his claim: He alone pumped two bullets into Osama bin Laden, killing the architect of the 9/11 attacks. In "The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Bin Laden," the former Navy SEAL Team 6 shooter lays out in detail what went down that night inside the compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

