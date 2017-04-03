Ex-SEAL Robert O'Neill maintains he shot Osama Bin Laden dead
Ex-Navy SEAL team shooter Robert O'Neill is unwavering in his claim: He alone pumped two bullets into Osama bin Laden, killing the architect of the 9/11 attacks. In "The Operator: Firing the Shots that Killed Bin Laden," the former Navy SEAL Team 6 shooter lays out in detail what went down that night inside the compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Fri
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Geek Peak
|332
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC