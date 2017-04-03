Denounced by his brothers, Pakistani Jew says he's being thrown ...

With dueling allegations of "insanity" and "fear of anti-Semitism," two Pakistani men have taken to international media to disprove their brother's beliefs about their deceased mother's faith. After a protracted legal fight to be officially recognized as Jewish in Pakistan, based upon claims that his mother was born a Jew, Fischel Benkhald, 29, gained international media attention last week with the announcement that Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority will soon issue him a new identification card .

