Denied admission by IGNOU, Pakistan refugee cousins approach Sushma Swaraj

15 hrs ago

Two Pakistani Hindu refugee cousins have sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after the IGNOU denied them admission for the want of student's visa. Kawesh Kumar and Wikeesh Kumar had approached civil rights group 'Social Jurist' following cancellation of their application by the IGNOU, which in turn tweeted to Swaraj seeking her intervention.

Chicago, IL

