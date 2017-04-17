Defiant Pakistan rules out consular access to Jadhav

Upping the ante, Pakistani Army on Monday ruled out consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, days after India had made a strong case for the access to the Indian prisoner on death row. Jadhav, 46, was awarded death sentence by the Field General Court Martial last week, evoking a sharp reaction in India which warned Pakistan of consequences and damage to bilateral ties if the "pre-meditated murder" was carried out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.