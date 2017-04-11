Court orders probe into corruption allegations against Pakistan PM's family
Pakistan's top court has asked the government to investigate corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, delaying for two months a decision that could have jeopardised his political future. Pakistan's top court has asked the government to investigate corruption allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, delaying for two months a decision that could have jeopardised his political future.
