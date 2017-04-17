.com | Pakistan police arrest 22 in 'blasphemy' mob killing

.com | Pakistan police arrest 22 in '...

Pakistan police announced on Monday they had arrested 22 people after the lynching of a university student accused of blasphemy, but observers said there was little hope authorities would secure convictions. A large mob attacked journalism student Mashal Khan last Thursday, stripping, beating and shooting him before throwing from the second floor of his hostel at the Abdul Wali Khan university in the conservative northwestern town of Mardan.

