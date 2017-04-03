Christians from three Pakistani citie...

Christians from three Pakistani cities converged in Sialkot to demand justice for Tania...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Sialkot: April 5, 2017. Around one hundred Pakistani Christians from the cities of Lahore, Multan and Sialkot converged on Press Club Road in Sialkot, to the Press Club Office, on Saturday 1st April 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb '17 muzzRscum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC