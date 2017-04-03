Christian shot dead by Muslim on denying cleaning his court yard on holiday of Sunday
Lahore: April 5, 2017. A Christian man of 20 years, was brutally shot dead in the streets of Sheikhupura, for daring to refuse to clean the home of a wealthy Muslim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar 9
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Geek Peak
|332
|Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ...
|Feb '17
|muzzRscum
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC