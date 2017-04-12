China's Silk Road Push in Pakistan Edges Out U.S. Investments
China is overtaking the U.S. as the largest direct foreign investor to Pakistan, with the South Asian nation increasingly favoring its neighbor's "One Belt, One Road" trade route that's funneling in billions of dollars and revamping decrepit infrastructure. With relations frayed between the U.S. and Pakistan, China has been strengthening its ties to the nation of about 200 million people after it pledged two years ago to loan and finance about $55 billion in a so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
