Change in India's n-strike policy 'dangerous': Pakistan6 min ago

Islamabad, April 6 Pakistan on Thursday termed the change in Indias nuclear arms usage policy as "highly irresponsible and dangerous", and said it will "not help in promoting strategic restraint and stability in a nuclearised South Asia". "Pakistan has long maintained that the ambiguous no-first-use declaration is not verifiable and hence nothing more than an empty political statement," said Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria.

