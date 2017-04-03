Change in India's n-strike policy 'da...

Change in India's n-strike policy 'dangerous': Pakistan6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, April 6 Pakistan on Thursday termed the change in Indias nuclear arms usage policy as "highly irresponsible and dangerous", and said it will "not help in promoting strategic restraint and stability in a nuclearised South Asia". "Pakistan has long maintained that the ambiguous no-first-use declaration is not verifiable and hence nothing more than an empty political statement," said Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... 8 hr GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC