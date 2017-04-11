Canadian senator mugged in Pakistan b...

Canadian senator mugged in Pakistan by thieves on motorcycle, losing cash, pearls and Senate ID card

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: National Post

A Canadian senator was mugged while visiting Islamabad, Pakistan's capital, losing a large amount of money, a string of black pearls, credit cards and her Senate identity card to experienced street thieves. Salma Ataullahjan, born in Pakistan into a well-known political family, was appointed to the Senate in 2010 by Stephen Harper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Apr 26 RiccardoFire 12
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) Apr 25 Aurora Colorado 6
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Apr 17 Memory cancer 200
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar '17 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar '17 True Christian wi... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC