Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, inc...

Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Pakistani authorities say a suicide bombing in eastern Punjab province has killed six people, including two census workers and four soldiers escorting them. A local police official, Mohammad Afzal, says the attack took place on Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Lahore, the provincial capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Sun Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar 8 Geek Peak 332
News Pakistan's top diplomat in UN deletes tweet on ... Feb '17 muzzRscum 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC