Bombing in east Pakistan kills 6, including census workers
Pakistani authorities say a suicide bombing in eastern Punjab province has killed six people, including two census workers and four soldiers escorting them. A local police official, Mohammad Afzal, says the attack took place on Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Lahore, the provincial capital.
