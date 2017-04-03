Blast in Pakistani city of Lahore kil...

Blast in Pakistani city of Lahore kills at least six

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A suicide bomber killed at least six people and wounded 18 when he blew himself up near an army vehicle taking part in a census in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Wednesday, officials in the area said. Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmed Khan told Geo TV that four soldiers and two civilian bystanders were among the dead.

