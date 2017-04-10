BJP Mla again: Will send those opposing Vande Mataram to Pakistan
Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who had earlier threatened to behead opponents of Ram Temple construction, has warned that those opposing singing of Vande Mataram will be sent to Pakistan. "Do not die an ordinary death but die for your nation or religion,'' the MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad told a gathering on the outskirts of Bhopal on Thursday night.
