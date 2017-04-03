Bangla model for Pakistan
New Delhi, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at Pakistan over the brutalities in Bangladesh leading up to the 1971 war, and on terrorism, but his government held out its relationship with Dhaka as an example of how it would like to engage with Islamabad. The mixed messages allowed Modi to use the platform presented by the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to iterate his frequent criticism of Pakistan while also leaving open a window for a fresh thrust at talks in the coming months.
