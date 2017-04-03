Bangla model for Pakistan

Bangla model for Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, April 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at Pakistan over the brutalities in Bangladesh leading up to the 1971 war, and on terrorism, but his government held out its relationship with Dhaka as an example of how it would like to engage with Islamabad. The mixed messages allowed Modi to use the platform presented by the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to iterate his frequent criticism of Pakistan while also leaving open a window for a fresh thrust at talks in the coming months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar 9 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar '17 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC