Baloch leaders condemn Pakistan for Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence

Baloch leaders on Thursday condemned Pakistan's decision to sentence Kulbhushan Jadhav to death. Terming the execution order 'inhuman and illegal', Baloch Republican Party member Ashraf Sherjan told news agency ANI that Pakistan is committing a crime by sentencing Kulbhushan Jadhav to death.

