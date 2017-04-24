At least 10 in minibus killed by road...

At least 10 in minibus killed by roadside bomb Pakistan, official says

4 hrs ago

A remote-controlled roadside bomb targeting a minibus killed at least 10 people and wounded several others in Pakistan's northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan on Tuesday, an official in the region said. "Ten people were killed, including a woman and one child," Shahid Ali Khan, assistant political agent for Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas , told Reuters.

