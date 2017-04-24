At least 10 in minibus killed by roadside bomb Pakistan, official says
A remote-controlled roadside bomb targeting a minibus killed at least 10 people and wounded several others on Tuesday in Pakistan's remote northwestern tribal region bordering Afghanistan, an official in the region said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Shahid Ali Khan, a senior regional Pakistani official, told Reuters militants planted a roadside bomb in the Kurram Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas .
