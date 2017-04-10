After 24 years, Pakistan court orders...

After 24 years, Pakistan court orders to reopen Gurdwara in Karachi10 min ago

19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Lahore, April, 12: After remaining sealed for 24 years, Karachi's Gurdwara Arambagh will be reopened for Sikhs. Gurdwara Arambagh was sealed after court ordered on July 21, 1993.

