Abdul Basit likely to be replaced by Sohail Mahmood as Pakistan High Commissioner to India1 hour ago
Islamabad, April 10 : Pakistan might replace diplomat Sohail Mahmood in place of Abdul Basit as it new High Commissioner, sources said in Islamabad on Monday. Mahmood currently holds the post of Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey and it is expected that he might arrive in Pakistan's capital sometime next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Geek Peak
|332
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC