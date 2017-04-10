Abdul Basit likely to be replaced by Sohail Mahmood as Pakistan High Commissioner to India1 hour ago

Abdul Basit likely to be replaced by ...

Abdul Basit likely to be replaced by Sohail Mahmood as Pakistan High Commissioner to India

Islamabad, April 10 : Pakistan might replace diplomat Sohail Mahmood in place of Abdul Basit as it new High Commissioner, sources said in Islamabad on Monday. Mahmood currently holds the post of Pakistan's ambassador to Turkey and it is expected that he might arrive in Pakistan's capital sometime next week.

Chicago, IL

