A QuickSketch of Nobel winner and hon...

A QuickSketch of Nobel winner and honorary Canadian Malala Yousafzai

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

After the Taliban began attacking girls' schools in Swat, Malala gave a speech in Peshawar, Pakistan, in September 2008 entitled, "How dare the Taliban take away my basic right to education?" In early 2009, Yousafzai began blogging for the BBC about life under the Taliban and their threats to her education. Although she wrote under a pseudonym, she was revealed to be the BBC blogger in December of that year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ... Apr 7 GUESt 1
News Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G... Apr 2 Cath League of Du... 1
News Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally... Mar 28 commenters 1
News Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16) Mar 26 True Christian wi... 3
News Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ... Mar 13 enter username 1
News Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd... Mar '17 Advents 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Mar '17 Geek Peak 332
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC