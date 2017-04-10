A QuickSketch of Nobel winner and honorary Canadian Malala Yousafzai
After the Taliban began attacking girls' schools in Swat, Malala gave a speech in Peshawar, Pakistan, in September 2008 entitled, "How dare the Taliban take away my basic right to education?" In early 2009, Yousafzai began blogging for the BBC about life under the Taliban and their threats to her education. Although she wrote under a pseudonym, she was revealed to be the BBC blogger in December of that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candlelight vigil to be held in Washington for ...
|Apr 7
|GUESt
|1
|Meet Glenn Beck's Gay Liberal Muslim BFFLloyd G...
|Apr 2
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Pakistan: More bloggers charged, cleric's rally...
|Mar 28
|commenters
|1
|Love - healing light for the world (Apr '16)
|Mar 26
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sharif greets Hindus in Pakistan on Holi eve23 ...
|Mar 13
|enter username
|1
|Pakistani extremists rally outside home of murd...
|Mar '17
|Advents
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|Geek Peak
|332
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC