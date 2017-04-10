A QuickSketch of Nobel winner and honorary Canadian Malala Yousafzai

After the Taliban began attacking girls' schools in Swat, Malala gave a speech in Peshawar, Pakistan, in September 2008 entitled, "How dare the Taliban take away my basic right to education?" In early 2009, Yousafzai began blogging for the BBC about life under the Taliban and their threats to her education. Although she wrote under a pseudonym, she was revealed to be the BBC blogger in December of that year.

