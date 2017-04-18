A peaceful protest against the killin...

A peaceful protest against the killing of student Mashal Khan in Pakistan

About 40 people, including children and pensioners, gathered in Centenary Square to show solidarity with murdered Mashal Khan's family. The 23-year-old, who was studying journalism and was accused of blasphemy against Islam after rumours he had posted offensive content on Facebook, was killed by a mob of fellow students on his university campus in the northern city of Mardan earlier this month.

Chicago, IL

